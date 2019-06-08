11:48
Some Bishkek streets to be closed due to night half marathon

Night half marathon will take place in Bishkek today. Its organizer Nomad-Sport Fund for Development of Mass Sports reported.

Traffic movement in the southern part of the city will be restricted from 20.00 in connection with the sports event. Masaliev and Chortekov Streets will be partially closed. One lane of the road along Masaliev Street (extension of Zhaiyl Baatyr) from Aitmatov Avenue and one lane along Chortekov Street to Akhunbaev Street will be closed from 20.00 to 00.30.

Toyboss Night Run is held in Bishkek for the second time. Its participants will cover three distances — 5 kilometers, 10 kilometers and a half marathon of 21 kilometers.
