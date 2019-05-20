11:22
Darya Maslova wins half marathon in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstani Darya Maslova won the half marathon in Karaganda (Kazakhstan) today. Coach Viktor Borisov told 24.kg news agency.

She covered a distance of 21 kilometers 97.5 meters for 1 hour 13 minutes 34 seconds and became the best among women.

«Another our athlete Zhoodar Kochkonbayev with the result of 1 hour 7 minutes 47 seconds took the third place among men,» Viktor Borisov said.

In March, Darya Maslova won the half marathon in Tashkent. In April, she won a similar race in Dushanbe. A week ago, she took the first place at Issyk-Kul marathon.
