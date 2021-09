Bishkek will host a half marathon tomorrow. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The southern side of Masaliev Street will be closed for traffic from 8.00 to 13.00.

In addition, trolleybuses will temporarily not run along 5, 6, 10 and 14 routes. Buses and minibuses will use the northern side of the street.

The City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to plan the route in advance.