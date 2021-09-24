Elections 2021 in Kyrgyzstan: 244 mass media outlets accredited

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan has accredited 244 media outlets and news websites to participate in the parliamentary election campaign.
They are:
- 152 mass media outlets;
- 92 news websites.
Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.