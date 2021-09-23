Address register software launched in Kyrgyzstan

Darek.kg software has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. Cadastre state institution reported.

The state institution explained that prompt provision of relevant spatial information to consumers — government bodies, local governments, organizations and citizens is an important issue to date.

However, a large amount of data, a variety of formats, coordinate systems and technologies complicates, sometimes hinders the exchange of information.

The darek.kg platform is accessible and creates the basis for interdepartmental exchange and provision of address data from a single source.

Cadastre state institution is working on determining and restoring the boundaries of land plots — cadastral surveying using GPS / GNSS receivers. They provide high accuracy of geodetic surveys that meet the standards of cadastral cartography. This will help to create a highly accurate spatial database in Kyrgyzstan.