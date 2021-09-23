16:43
Suspected of murder border guard taken into custody

A border guard suspected of murder was taken into custody in Leilek district. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The serviceman is in the temporary detention facility now. He was arrested for two months. It is known that the local police are currently investigating the case.

Serviceman of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security was detained on suspicion of murder in Leilek district. He and his friends were returning from a wedding in Eski-Oochu village. A verbal skirmish broke out between two of them, which escalated into a fight. As a result, one man was killed.
