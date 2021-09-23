Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with the Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu and the Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Russia and Central Asia of the National Security Council Eric Green in New York.

The results of the ministerial meeting in C5 + 1 format, as well as other topical issues of bilateral relations and the regional agenda were discussed.

The American side announced its readiness to additionally provide Kyrgyzstan with vaccines against COVID-19, as well as to continue cooperation in various areas, including further strengthening of democratic institutions.

An agreement was reached to maintain close contact to jointly work out mutually beneficial projects, especially in the trade and economic sphere.