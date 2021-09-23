Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan attends Global COVID-19 summit

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev took part in the Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better. Press center of the ministry reported.

The summit was reportedly initiated by the U.S. President Joe Biden. The event provides countries with an opportunity to discuss topical issues of interaction and the development of new forms and methods of combating and countering the coronavirus infection that has swept the whole world.

In his speech, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told about the measures taken in Kyrgyzstan in the framework of the fight against COVID-19.

«The Kyrgyz Republic, like all countries of the world, has faced a large-scale crisis in the healthcare sector, which one by one has affected all spheres of life. During this time, unfortunately, many people have died in different countries of the world, this is an irreparable loss, but we were able to save even more lives. We are aware that vaccination is one of the most effective methods of combating COVID-19, and we carry out mass vaccination of the entire population of Kyrgyzstan, regardless of citizenship. Thus, we undertake to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the country’s population,» he said.

The minister added that Kyrgyzstan has committed itself through the implementation of the International Health Regulations to continuously build capacity for early detection and response to public health emergencies, and has recently established the first Digital Public Health Emergency Operations Center.

«We cannot be sure that such outbreaks will not emerge again, but we must all be professionally prepared, learning from the current situation. The pandemic has no borders and, as the situation has shown, also has no time frame, thus, only joint coordinated actions, strengthening international cooperation will ensure the achievement of global health security and better preparedness for such incidents. I am confident that by joint efforts we will all together be able to resist the coronavirus pandemic,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.