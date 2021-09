Supporters of the detained ex-parliamentary deputy from Kyrgyzstan faction Kubanychbek Nurmatov hold rally in Bishkek near the building of the Pervomaisky District Court.

About 30 people demand to release the former deputy.

Posters of the protesters read: «Lies were spread for hype», «Freedom for Nurmatov», as well as «Nurmatov, the people of Aravan are with you.»

The court will choose a preventive measure for Kubanychbek Nurmatov today.

The ex-deputy of the Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov was detained on September 20. He is suspected of involvement in fraud when he was an auditor of the Accounts Chamber. He, according to the investigation, took possession of real estate worth more than $500,000.