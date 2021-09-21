18:47
Talant Mamytov, Tanzila Narbaeva agree to strengthen cooperation

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov met with the Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit. Press service of the Parliament reported.

The sides discussed issues of development of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, as well as strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties.

«Friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness bind two peoples. We need to develop this relationship in all its aspects. Cooperation with Uzbekistan is one of the priority directions of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy,» Talant Mamytov said.

He noted that a number of major meetings and important events took place this year, in particular, the state visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan, the first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Business Council, the 9th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation. It is necessary to implement the agreements reached at these events.

In turn, Tanzila Narbaeva pointed out the need to exchange experience in terms of harmonizing laws, strengthening parliamentary oversight and establishing interaction between local councils. It is necessary to step up cooperation within the framework of international organizations and in the field of scientific research.

In addition, the issues of borders and energy were discussed at the meeting, and a proposal was made to increase trade turnover. The issue of ensuring participation of observers in the upcoming presidential elections in Uzbekistan and parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan was also discussed.
