Number of domestic violence cases increases by 30 percent in Kyrgyzstan

Number of cases of domestic violence has increased by 30 percent in Kyrgyzstan. Since the beginning of the year, 7,665 cases of domestic violence have been registered in the country. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, this is 30 percent more than in the same period last year.

According to official data, from 2,500 to 3,500 cases were registered annually from 2012 to 2015, the figures reached 7,000 in 2016-2018. At the same time, about 90 percent of the cases do not reach court.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 6,145 cases of domestic violence were registered in 2019, and women become victims in 90 percent of cases. The number of cases of domestic violence increased by 62 percent in 2020 during lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus infection.
