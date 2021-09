Zhibek Karakeyeva is going to leave the position of spokeswoman for Tazalyk municipal enterprise. She confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that the order of dismissal has not yet been signed.

The head of Tazalyk, Ryspek Sarpashev, was fired yesterday.

Zhibek Karakeyeva worked as the spokeswoman for the municipal enterprise for several years. Bishkek residents fell in love with her for her professionalism and prompt solution of city problems.