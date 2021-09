The head of Tazalyk, Ryspek Sarpashev, was dismissed. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, it has not been officially announced yet, but the head of Tazalyk already says goodbye to the team.

Ryspek Sarpashev was the head of the municipal enterprise in 2010-2012, 2014-2018. In August 2018, he was appointed a Vice Mayor for Housing and Utility Services. He became the head of Tazalyk in October 2019 again.