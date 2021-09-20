Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow

Supply of cold water will be suspended tomorrow in some districts of Bishkek. Press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is maintenance and repair work at Kontrrezervuary water intake and at city water supply networks.

Water supply of the area bounded by Dostoevsky, Gorky, Auezov Streets and the railway line, as well as Altyn Ordo, Kara-Zhygach, Police town residential areas will be suspended from 9.00 to 18.00.

The City Hall of the capital apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the population and organizations to stock up on drinking water.