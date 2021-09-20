13:33
Kyrgyzstanis and Tajiks arrested, accused of terrorism in Moscow

Two leaders of a division and five rank-and-file members of Hizb ut-Tahrir international organization were arrested in Moscow. Russian media report.

Citizens of Russia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are among the arrested. They were taken into custody.

Searches were carried out at the addresses of the relatives of the detainees and in the places of actual residence of the persons under investigation; communications equipment, flash drives and other information carriers important for the investigation, as well as propaganda material prohibited in Russia, were seized.

The detainees are charged with committing a crime under article 205 «Organization of activities of a terrorist organization and participation in the activities of such an organization» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. They face from 10 to 20 years in prison.
