President Japarov considers CSTO, SCO as instruments for strengthening security

The CSTO and SCO are generally recognized instruments for strengthening security and stability in the region. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said, speaking at a joint meeting of the heads of state — members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He noted the detailed conversation on the situation in Afghanistan at the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council. According to the head of the Kyrgyz Republic, both organizations closely interact on the issues of neutralizing the threats of terrorism, separatism and extremism.

Kyrgyzstan shares the deep concern of the world community in connection with the development of the military-political situation in Afghanistan, since there is a growing threat of «export» of instability from this country, primarily to Central Asia.

Sadyr Japarov expressed concern that, due to their geographical and geopolitical position, the Central Asian states may turn into a convenient base for the actions of destructive forces. In addition, he noted potential risks and threats, including radicalization of the population, illegal migration and the influx of refugees.

"All this once again testifies to the fact that ensuring security in this area is one of the important areas of our interaction today. In this vein, I note the need for joint coordinated efforts, practical interaction of the special services and border agencies of our states to forestall threats, strengthen the protection of state borders, "the President of the Kyrgyz Republic said and added that in this regard, it is necessary to support the desire of the Afghan people to restore their state, including considering the possibility of attracting engineers, doctors and other specialists in demand to provide assistance, which will give an additional incentive for the further development of the republic.

He voiced a number of proposals aimed at providing all-round assistance to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, in particular, to conduct a dialogue between the SCO and CSTO member states with representatives of the country’s new government on possible options for cooperation on various issues.

Sadyr Japarov hopes that by joint coordinated efforts it will be possible to effectively counter security challenges and threats, as well as to consistently expand cooperation in the main areas of the CSTO and SCO activities, taking into account mutual interests.