CEC member Akylbek Eshimov detained in Bishkek

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a member of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Akylbek Eshimov. Press center of the state committee reported.

A citizen turned to the state committee with a request to take action against the current CEC member, who in collusion with one of the leaders of Kyrgyzstan political party in June 2020 received $ 550,000 from him for inclusion in the top five candidates for deputies from the political organization in parliamentary elections, scheduled for fall 2020.

«Having failed to fulfill his obligations, the CEC member and one of the party leaders returned $300,000 to the citizen, and appropriated $ 250,000. Taking into account the special status of Akylbek Eshimov as a member of the CEC, he was notified by the Prosecutor General of the suspicion of committing a crime under the article «Fraud committed on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a measure of restraint for him in the form of detention in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS for the entire period of the investigation,» the press center said.
