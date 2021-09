Extinguishing of the fire that broke out in a forest in Chon-Kemin valley near Kaindy village yesterday continues. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Currently, there is no open fire, about 10 hectares of land are smoldering. The fire is being extinguished by 408 people,» the ministry informed.

According to preliminary estimates, the area of fire is from 30 to 50 hectares. Causes of the fire are being investigated.