12:41
USD 84.80
EUR 100.71
RUB 1.16
English

Turkey to donate 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Kyrgyzstan

Turkey will donate 150,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 to Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with the Ambassador of Turkey to the Kyrgyz Republic Ahmet Sadık Doğan the day before.

The parties discussed mutual cooperation in the field of health care, issues of management of the State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship.

«The Turkish government provides tremendous support to Kyrgyzstan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and in strengthening the material and technical base to improve the quality of medical care. The Hospital of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship began to operate. We hope that thanks to this, many of our citizens will be able to receive treatment without going abroad,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/206391/
views: 166
Print
Related
Monument to Manas the Magnanimous unveiled in Ankara
Sadyr Japarov and Recep Erdogan talk over the phone
Kyrgyzstan to get 540,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Osh city
Сitizen of Turkey suspected of fraud in construction of houses in Bishkek
Germany to allocate 110,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
Vaccination against COVID-19: QazVac registered in Kyrgyzstan
Over 25,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
First batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Kyrgyzstan within COVAX mechanism
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine produced in Uzbekistan
Popular
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries
Almost 11,000 Bishkek consumers to be left without gas for four days Almost 11,000 Bishkek consumers to be left without gas for four days
Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
8 September, Wednesday
12:03
Elections 2021: Members of 7th convocation to get mandates after New Year Elections 2021: Members of 7th convocation to get manda...
11:47
Kyrgyzstan needs more than 3 million tonnes of coal for winter
11:39
1,855 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 282 - in serious condition
11:35
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:31
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours