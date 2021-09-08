Turkey to donate 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Kyrgyzstan

Turkey will donate 150,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 to Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with the Ambassador of Turkey to the Kyrgyz Republic Ahmet Sadık Doğan the day before.

The parties discussed mutual cooperation in the field of health care, issues of management of the State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship.

«The Turkish government provides tremendous support to Kyrgyzstan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and in strengthening the material and technical base to improve the quality of medical care. The Hospital of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship began to operate. We hope that thanks to this, many of our citizens will be able to receive treatment without going abroad,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.