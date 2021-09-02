Inflation rate reaches 14.1 percent as of August 20 in Kyrgyzstan

As of August 20, consumer prices in Kyrgyzstan have increased by 14.1 percent in annual terms. Prices have grown at the level of 6.3 percent since the beginning of the year. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the bank, the dynamics of inflation remains influenced by the rise in prices for food products around the world. At the same time, the seasonal decline in prices for fruits and vegetables had a deflationary effect on the current inflation dynamics.

«A possible increase in a number of administrative prices and tariffs could further contribute to headline inflation in 2021. The dynamics of prices in Kyrgyzstan will largely depend on the situation in the world food markets, where the risks of rising prices for certain goods still persist,» the National Bank stressed.