13:10
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Consumer price growth recorded in all EAEU countries except Armenia

Consumer price growth was recorded in July 2025 across all Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states except Armenia. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

According to the data, prices in Armenia fell by 0.8 percent.

In Kyrgyzstan, inflation reached 0.6 percent after a decline in June, mainly driven by a 1.3 percent increase in service tariffs.

In Russia, consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent, in Belarus by 0.2 percent, and in Kazakhstan by 0.7 percent.

In annual terms, inflation in Kyrgyzstan reached 4.7 percent, in the Russian Federation — 4.4 percent, in Kazakhstan — 7.7 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/340824/
views: 188
Print
Related
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in economic growth
President Japarov meets with Heads of EAEU Governments and EEC Board Chairman
Kazakh Prime Minister names barriers to free movement of goods in EAEU
Adylbek Kasymaliev: EAEU has become significant center of economic development
Sariev: 10 years in EAEU have confirmed correctness of Kyrgyzstan's choice
Armenian PM not to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in KR
EAEU to have common exchange market
Cholpon-Ata city to host meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Documents issued through Tunduk may be recognized in EAEU countries
EAEU countries triple direct investments in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
25 August, Monday
12:26
Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic University Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic Univ...
12:15
Wind generator installed for the first time in Issyk-Kul region
11:51
Kyrgyz farmers advised on winter wheat varieties to plant
11:33
Consumer price growth recorded in all EAEU countries except Armenia
11:21
New school in Tash-Dobo village to be commissioned on September 1