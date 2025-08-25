Consumer price growth recorded in all EAEU countries except Armenia

Consumer price growth was recorded in July 2025 across all Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states except Armenia. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

According to the data, prices in Armenia fell by 0.8 percent.

In Kyrgyzstan, inflation reached 0.6 percent after a decline in June, mainly driven by a 1.3 percent increase in service tariffs.

In Russia, consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent, in Belarus by 0.2 percent, and in Kazakhstan by 0.7 percent.

In annual terms, inflation in Kyrgyzstan reached 4.7 percent, in the Russian Federation — 4.4 percent, in Kazakhstan — 7.7 percent.