Former deputy foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan Askar Beshimov became a party functionary. Uluttar Birimdigi political association informed 24.kg news agency.

Askar Beshimov headed the party’s executive committee and was elected a member of the political council. The decision to approve his candidacy was taken unanimously by the political council of the political association.

The ex-deputy foreign minister also took the post of the ambassador to Korea. He was reprimanded in August 2016.