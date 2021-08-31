Independence Day: Some Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic

In connection with organization of the parade on August 31 in Bishkek, the Old Square and the main Ala-Too Square is closed for traffic from 2.00. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

Chui Avenue from Orozbekov Street to Erkindik Boulevard, Abdumomunov Street from Orozbekov Street to Erkindik Boulevard will also be closed.

Valikhanov Street, Chui Avenue, Tynystanov Street, Gogol Street, Ala-Too Square, the intersection of Chui Avenue and Fuchik Street, Profsoyuznaya Street will also be closed during the passage of military equipment.

The City Hall apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.