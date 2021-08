An agricultural fair will begin in Bishkek on August 29 at 10.00 am. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The fair will take place on the section of Iskhak Razzakov Street from Kievskaya to Toktogul Street. Citizens can buy meat, dairy products, flour, vegetables, fruits, eggs and other products there.

«Some 127 domestic producers will present fresh products,» the statement says.