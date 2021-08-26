17:04
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstanis name best-known political party

The best-known political party in Kyrgyzstan is Ata Zhurt — 59 percent of the respondents know it, but only 11 percent of the respondents are ready to vote for it. Such data are presented in a survey by SIAR Research and Consulting, which was conducted by the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute (IRI).

At least 1,211 citizens of Kyrgyzstan aged 18 and older participated in the survey.

Ata Meken (56 percent), Respublika (47 percent), Social Democrats (44 percent), Mekenchil (41 percent) and other parties were also named among the well-known political organizations.

It should be noted that only 11 percent of the respondents are ready to vote for Ata Zhurt. At the time of the survey (July 2021), the same number of citizens were ready to vote for Mekenchil. Yiman Nuru was supported by 7 percent of the respondents. Birimdik and Social Democrats gained 3 percent each.

Under the new legislation, the electoral threshold has been increased to 5 percent.

Preferential voting has been introduced in Kyrgyzstan. The ballot will include the names of the parties and the numbers of candidates on the list without surnames and names. To prevent the voter from getting confused, lists of party members running for the Parliament will be put up at polling stations. Voters need to put a tick in the box of the political organization for which he or she votes and mark the number of the candidate for the mandate whom they want to see in Parliament.

The ratio of candidates from parties and single-mandate constituencies has also been changed. Political associations were given 54 seats, single-mandate constituencies — 36. The gender quota has been reduced, and the electoral threshold has been increased from 3 to 5 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/205282/
views: 43
Print
Related
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Price surge, unemployment, corruption: Kyrgyzstanis name most serious problems
80 percent of Kyrgyzstanis trust President Sadyr Japarov
Kyrgyzstanis least of all trust police and political parties
IRI survey: Main problem of Kyrgyzstanis - unemployment
8 percent of citizens not consider use of administrative resources as problem
Kyrgyzstanis sell their votes regardless of income
Kyrgyzstanis trust voting results, but not candidates' expenses
More than half of Kyrgyzstanis believe coronavirus threat is exaggerated
Two-thirds of young Kyrgyzstanis find climate change a global emergency
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan
USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan
Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek
26 August, Thursday
16:51
Kyrgyzstanis name best-known political party Kyrgyzstanis name best-known political party
14:56
School year to begin in Kyrgyzstan on September 15
14:38
122 social facilities to be built in Kyrgyzstan for 1,270 billion soms
14:23
New Bishkek mayor promises to complete renovation of schools by September 15
14:06
Deputy of Parliament Urmat Samaev becomes Mayor of Tokmak