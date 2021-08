Two boys were injured in explosion of a homemade explosive device in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The incident occurred yesterday at 17.30 on Ala-Archa river in Pervomaisky district of the capital.

«As a result of the explosion, two boys, 11 and 10, were injured. Five rescuers worked the scene, the boys were pulled out of the water and handed over to ambulance doctors. Their condition is stable,» the Emergencies Ministry said.