Government agencies instructed to help business attract investors to Kyrgyzstan

Government agencies and local authorities were instructed to take measures to stimulate investment activity by providing maximum assistance to the private sector. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Officials should work on attraction of direct investment, as well as investments in infrastructure projects of public-private partnership in the sectors of health, education, agriculture, energy and social infrastructure. In addition, they need to take action to ensure food and energy security.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov instructed state bodies to take special control over the implementation of public investment projects in accordance with the approved parameters of the republican budget for this year. All services should be automated, and measures to counter coronavirus should be funded as a matter of priority. Including doctors should receive compensation on time for work in the «red zones».

«It was ordered to ensure targeting of benefits through the automation of the system for granting benefits and the introduction of mechanisms that ensure transparency in determining the need, and lists of recipients at the level of each locality. In addition, government agencies should take measures to complete the 2021 construction season on investment projects in accordance with the terms and schedules of work being implemented on international transport corridors, as well as on completion of the facilities included in the itemized list for the current year,» the statement says.
