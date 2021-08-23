18:18
About 25,000 hospital nurses work in Kyrgyzstan

About 25,000 hospital nurses work in Kyrgyzstan. Gulnaz Azhymambetova, a leading specialist at the Department of Organization of Medical Aid and Public Health, told at a briefing.

According to her, nurses are making a great contribution to the fight against COVID-19. They are directly involved in the process of vaccination of the population, provide patients with the most important information about preventive vaccination, and monitor post-vaccination complications.

In general, they provide comprehensive medical care. Nursing professionals play a key role in the rehabilitation of post-COVID patients.
