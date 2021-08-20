Activist Tilekmat Kurenov sentenced to 18 months in prison

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek sentenced an activist Tilekmat Kurenov (Kudaibergen uulu) to 18 months in prison. His supporter Erlan Bekchoroev told 24.kg news agency.

The civic activist was accused under articles 310 «Public calls for violent seizure of power», 39-264 «Attempted mass riots» and 39-192 «Attempt to bribe voters» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Measure of restraint was changed for me today. I was taken into custody and found guilty,» Tilekmat Kurenov said, commenting on the verdict against him.

The activist was detained on March 15. It is known that law enforcement officers found incitement to overthrowing the government in his Facebook posts.

Tilekmat Kurenov was one of the organizers and moderator of a peaceful rally against the new version of the Constitution near the White House in Bishkek.