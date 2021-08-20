Economy of Kyrgyzstan to recover by 2023

«We predict that the country’s economy will recover to its pre-pandemic level by 2023 only,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said today at a meeting with the Heads of Government of the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to him, real GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan will amount to 3.8 percent in 2021 as economic activity recovers. GDP growth is predicted on average of 4.4 percent in 2022-2023.

According to Sadyr Japarov, these forecasts suggest a reduction in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection as medical vaccines are rolled out, political stability is maintained, external demand and terms of trade improve.