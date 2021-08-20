12:46
USD 84.62
EUR 98.89
RUB 1.14
English

Economy of Kyrgyzstan to recover by 2023

«We predict that the country’s economy will recover to its pre-pandemic level by 2023 only,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said today at a meeting with the Heads of Government of the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to him, real GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan will amount to 3.8 percent in 2021 as economic activity recovers. GDP growth is predicted on average of 4.4 percent in 2022-2023.

According to Sadyr Japarov, these forecasts suggest a reduction in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection as medical vaccines are rolled out, political stability is maintained, external demand and terms of trade improve.
link: https://24.kg/english/204590/
views: 57
Print
Related
Parliament adopts law on introduction of emergency situation in economy
Economic Forum in St. Petersburg: Why Kyrgyzstan is not represented
Foreign economic activity of Kyrgyzstan to remain suppressed in 2021
Import-dependent industries to benefit from regional economic recovery
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Slow COVID-19 vaccination to delay economic recovery in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz economy to grow by 3.8 % in case of absence of new COVID-19 wave
Protracted economic recovery to pre-crisis level expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's economy to start growing thanks to remittances
Economies of EDB countries adapted to COVID-19 pandemic
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
20 August, Friday
12:31
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to recover by 2023 Economy of Kyrgyzstan to recover by 2023
12:16
Cabinet Chairman: EAEU countries still face barriers to trade
12:11
Ulukbek Maripov offers to hold Eurasian Ecological Forum in Issyk-Kul region
12:00
Kyrgyzstani injured in migrants fight in Moscow
11:46
Ulukbek Maripov: Pandemic test strengthened EAEU potential