Kumtor case: Activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek again

Environmental activists hold another protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek. They want to achieve a fair decision by the New York court, where the trial between the Kyrgyzstan’s authorities and the Canadian gold mining company Centerra Gold Inc. is to start today.

«Centerra must be held accountable for dumping waste rock on glaciers, destruction of Lysii and Davydov glaciers, and negligence in the transportation of hazardous chemicals. More than 19 people died, more than 66 became disabled, over 2,000 suffered due to the accident in Barskoon gorge. The world community should know that they have turned our glaciers into a dump. The New York court must take these facts into account and make a fair decision,» one of the organizers of the picket, Kanyshai Rysbekova, said.

Environmental activists had already picketed near the U.S. Embassy the day before. Then they marched peacefully to Yntymak park and recorded a video message.

On May 16, Centerra Gold Inc. initiated arbitration proceedings against the government of Kyrgyzstan — after adoption of the law allowing external management at the Kumtor mine.

Later, Centerra Gold Inc. — Kumtor Gold Company and Kumtor Operating Company applied to the District Court for the Southern District of New York. On July 7, Centerra Gold Inc. filed claims against Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC — Centerra’s largest shareholder.

The first court hearing on this issue is to take place today.