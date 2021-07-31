First batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Kyrgyzstan within COVAX mechanism

The first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in Kyrgyzstan within COVAX mechanism. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The country received 226,560 doses. Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers Zhyldyz Bakashova thanked the development partners and diplomatic missions of the countries participating in the COVAX mechanism for the free assistance provided to the country.

«The country’s government attaches priority importance to vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection, which will improve the epidemiological situation in the country, reduce the incidence rate, create favorable opportunities for economic activity, and resume the educational process in the traditional format. I would like to urge citizens to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection. Vaccination will protect you and the health of your loved ones,» Zhyldyz Bakashova said.

UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan Ozonnia Ojielo noted that the COVAX mechanism supports ensuring equal and fair access to vaccines against COVID-19, which is one of the key conditions for ending the pandemic. «Thanks to the joint efforts of UNICEF and WHO, as well as other development partners who are part of the global COVAX initiative, we were able to support the Kyrgyz government in bringing vaccines to the country. Everyone has to make the right decision now: by being vaccinated, we can help save the lives of our loved ones and protect them from COVID-19,» Ozonnia Ojielo said.

The head of the European Union Delegation Eduard Auer noted that the vaccines provided through the COVAX mechanism will significantly assist the vaccination campaign in the country.

«We are pleased to see an improvement in vaccination rates in Kyrgyzstan, and we are confident that with this batch of vaccines, the campaign will become even more successful. This is only the first stage, since we intend to supply 2,600,000 doses in total, which will help protect 20 percent of Kyrgyzstanis from the virus. All of this would not have been possible without the COVAX program supported by many donors, including a €1 billion contribution from the European Union,» he said.

The Cabinet of Ministers added that within the COVAX mechanism, a total of 2,617,000 syringes and 25,800 boxes for safe disposal arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic from April to July. In addition, delivery of 196 vaccine freezers and 86 combo refrigerators is expected in August to strengthen the national cold chain, supported by UNICEF core funds and the GAVI cold chain equipment optimization platform.