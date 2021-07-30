15:43
USD 84.79
EUR 100.70
RUB 1.16
English

Mudflow in Issyk-Kul region: Dzheti-Oguz district affected by natural disaster

In addition to Ton district of Issyk-Kul region, Dzheti-Oguz district also suffered from mudflows. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Judging by the footage, mudflows washed out the road in the area of ​​Kok-Zhaiyk valley.

The ministry promised to provide details later.

Heavy rains caused mudflows today at 4.30 in Issyk-Kul region, in Balykchi, on Kesken-Bel pass, in Kara-Talaa and Ottuk villages in Ton district.

Bishkek — Karakol and Balykchi — Karakol roads are washed out on the northern and southern shores of Issyk-Kul lake. The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev urgently left for the scene.
link: https://24.kg/english/202710/
views: 69
Print
Related
Mudflow damages Bishkek - Karakol road in Issyk- Kul region
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers visits villages in Batken district
Sadyr Japarov instructs to step up measures to prevent natural disasters
Mudflow floods courtyards of houses, kills 6-year-old child in Suzak district
Tragedy in Aksy: Search for five-year-old child continues
Tragedy in Aksy: Families of victims receive financial assistance from state
Tragedy in Aksy: Parliament holds moment of silence in memory of victims
President instructs to take measures to eliminate consequences of mudflow
Mudflow sweeps away eight people in Aksy, six died
Emergency situation announced in 2 villages of Batken region due to mudflow
Popular
Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek
Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund
Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Ambassador of Germany President Sadyr Japarov meets with Ambassador of Germany
30 July, Friday
15:36
UNICEF welcomes adoption of new version of Child Code in Kyrgyzstan UNICEF welcomes adoption of new version of Child Code i...
15:26
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine produced in Uzbekistan
15:20
Toktosun Sultanov elected Deputy Chairman of Bishkek City Council
15:16
Mudflow in Issyk-Kul region: Dzheti-Oguz district affected by natural disaster
14:51
Ulukbek Maripov inspects condition of roads in Kyrgyzstan