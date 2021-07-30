Mudflow in Issyk-Kul region: Dzheti-Oguz district affected by natural disaster

In addition to Ton district of Issyk-Kul region, Dzheti-Oguz district also suffered from mudflows. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Judging by the footage, mudflows washed out the road in the area of ​​Kok-Zhaiyk valley.

The ministry promised to provide details later.

Heavy rains caused mudflows today at 4.30 in Issyk-Kul region, in Balykchi, on Kesken-Bel pass, in Kara-Talaa and Ottuk villages in Ton district.

Bishkek — Karakol and Balykchi — Karakol roads are washed out on the northern and southern shores of Issyk-Kul lake. The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev urgently left for the scene.