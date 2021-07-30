12:38
Mudflow damages Bishkek - Karakol road in Issyk- Kul region

Mudflow hit Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan last night. Bishkek — Karakol road is washed out. Courtyards are flooded and roads are destroyed in nearby villages. A reader informed 24.kg news agency.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the information. According to it, the natural disaster happened at 4.30.

Heavy rains caused mudflows in Balykchy and on Kesken-Bel pass, in Kara-Talaa and Ottuk villages of Ton district.

 

«Internal roads and ditches are filled with sand and gravel; residential buildings are flooded. Currently, 15 rescuers of the Balykchy city branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, two special vehicles and 20 rescuers of the Ton district branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are carrying out cleaning work on the territory,» the ministry said.

No casualties were reported. The damage caused by the natural disaster is being calculated.

Mudflows have become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan. For example, eight residents, including children, were swept away by mudflow on Mal-Kaldy pasture on July 12.
