A fire broke out in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan between Zeleny-Gai and Lipenka villages in Dzheti-Oguz district. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports.

«We received information about a fire on the lake shore on July 29 at 2.30 pm. One fire brigade from Karakol city fire and rescue unit No. 15 was involved in its extinguishing. The fire was brought under control at 16.10, and it was completely extinguished at 17.00,» the ministry informed.

In total, two hectares of dry grass and reeds burned down. The cause of the fire is being found out.