Movement of heavy vehicles restricted in Bishkek

Restrictions were imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The restrictions apply to heavy and large vehicles with a maximum weight of 18 tons and a load on one axle of more than 7 tons.

The restrictions will be in effect until September 1 from 10.00 to 20.00, if the air temperature rises above + 28 degrees Celsius.

The City Hall added that these measures will not be applied to vehicles involved in the transportation of passengers, humanitarian aid, bulky and special cargo on the basis of special permits. They also do not apply to the transport involved by the City Hall in the construction, repair and maintenance of roads.

«Such measures have been taken to preserve and increase the service life of the capital’s roads,» the City Hall noted.