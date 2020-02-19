Deputies propose to increase fine for truck drivers exceeding cargo weight

Deputies of Kyrgyzstan consider amendments to the Code on Violations and the Law on Roads today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to a deputy Marlen Mamataliev, the changes imply an increase of fine for drivers of heavy vehicles that exceeded the weight limit of the transported cargo.

«We make changes to preserve our roads. For example, the Bishkek-Osh highway is still not completed, but it has already been damaged. All this happens not only because of the quality of construction, but also due to truck drivers exceeding the weight of the transported cargo. Many vehicles are not weighted, I myself a witness to this,» he said.

«Amendments to the law imply: if a vehicle driver exceeds the limit and does not unload, he should be fined. We plan to increase the fine to 18,000 soms. Notifications will come through «letters of happiness.» Both the driver and the company will receive them,» Marlen Mamataliev said.