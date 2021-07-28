16:02
Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce monopoly on alcohol and cigarettes

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce a state monopoly on the production, circulation and sale of alcohol and tobacco products. A deputy Dastan Bekeshev said.

According to him, the relevant bill has been submitted today to the Parliament for consideration. At the same time, the document was not submitted for public discussion.

«This is not realistic. It is like Africa dreamed of flying into space, so now we dream of doing all this today and now,» Dastan Bekeshev said.

An extraordinary session of the Parliament ends this week. The agenda of the session includes a record 32 issues today. The Cabinet of Ministers is trying to pass bills that cause controversy and questions among the deputies and society. In particular, these are the mandatory registration of IMEI codes of phones and the possibility of introduction of an emergency situation in the economy in the republic. In addition, the MPs are expected to adopt new electoral legislation today or tomorrow.
