House burned down due to a short circuit in Isfana, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The ministry received information about fire in a residential building on Komilov Street in Leilek district on July 26.

One fire brigade was involved in the fire extinguishing. The fire was brought under control at 13.30, and it was completely extinguished 30 minutes later.

As a result, 44 square meters of the residential building burned down.

The cause of the fire is a short circuit.