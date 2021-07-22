Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake again

Tajikistan has again installed surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake. Radio Ozodi reports.

According to the media outlet, the information was confirmed by the authorities of Isfara city.

The Mayor of Isfara, Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda, said on July 19 that this time the cameras were installed not on an electric pole, but on a tree 10 meters from Golovnoy water distribution point.

«What are the surveillance cameras for? For monitoring the distribution of water and measuring the water level. Cameras do not demarcate the border between the countries at all. As for the Golovnoy water intake, the parties strictly fulfill their obligations in accordance with the signed agreement,» the head of Isfara noted.

Ozodi quotes Gafur Kholikov, an employee of the Golovnoy water intake, who, in an interview with the radio’s journalist, said that there are no obstacles to controlling water intake. «In the third decade of July, Kyrgyzstan, according to the established norms, receives 22.3 percent of water. We observe the distribution of water together with the Kyrgyz. Control is carried out five times a day,» Gafur Kholikov said.

Another conflict at the border began on April 28 after the Tajik side began to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near the Golovnoy water distribution point. The Kyrgyz side demanded to remove the cameras, but the Tajiks refused.

At least 189 Kyrgyz citizens were injured in the conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone.