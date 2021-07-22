14:27
USD 84.70
EUR 99.77
RUB 1.14
English

Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake again

Tajikistan has again installed surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake. Radio Ozodi reports.

According to the media outlet, the information was confirmed by the authorities of Isfara city.

The Mayor of Isfara, Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda, said on July 19 that this time the cameras were installed not on an electric pole, but on a tree 10 meters from Golovnoy water distribution point.

«What are the surveillance cameras for? For monitoring the distribution of water and measuring the water level. Cameras do not demarcate the border between the countries at all. As for the Golovnoy water intake, the parties strictly fulfill their obligations in accordance with the signed agreement,» the head of Isfara noted.

Ozodi quotes Gafur Kholikov, an employee of the Golovnoy water intake, who, in an interview with the radio’s journalist, said that there are no obstacles to controlling water intake. «In the third decade of July, Kyrgyzstan, according to the established norms, receives 22.3 percent of water. We observe the distribution of water together with the Kyrgyz. Control is carried out five times a day,» Gafur Kholikov said.

Another conflict at the border began on April 28 after the Tajik side began to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near the Golovnoy water distribution point. The Kyrgyz side demanded to remove the cameras, but the Tajiks refused.

At least 189 Kyrgyz citizens were injured in the conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/201793/
views: 75
Print
Related
School destroyed during border conflict in Maksat village restored
Sister of President of Tajikistan dies of coronavirus
Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek
Border conflict: Andrey Belyaninov about effectiveness of public diplomacy
Trial of detained Kyrgyzstanis to begin in Tajikistan this week
Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan
Body of deceased border guard to be delivered through Tajikistan today
Tajik border guards detain serviceman of Kyrgyzstan
27-year-old Kyrgyz border guard killed in border shootout
Shootout at border: Situation is stable – State Border Service
Popular
Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped
Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan? COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?
1,102 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 152,709 in total 1,102 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 152,709 in total
22 July, Thursday
13:57
Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake again Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras near Golovnoy...
13:33
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 191.9 million people globally
13:11
Orhan Inandi’s case: Prosecutor asks to sentence defendant to 22 years in prison
12:50
Vaccination against COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions registered
12:36
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names vaccines that passed state registration