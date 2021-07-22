Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers visits villages in Batken district

As part of his working trip, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov visited Gaz and Sogment villages in Batken region. Press service of the Government reported.

The head of the Cabinet got acquainted with the course of liquidation of consequences of the emergency situation caused by mudflows. It was noted that the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were transported to the mudflow scene.

«If necessary, additional forces will be involved. Clearing of the road, the adjacent territory around residential buildings and other structures should be completed with the help of special equipment as soon as possible. It is necessary to make every effort to return people their normal life as soon as possible,» Ulukbek Maripov stressed.

He drew attention to the need to carry out appropriate work on the prevention of natural disasters.

«The safety of people is above all, people cannot live in conditions of constant anxiety for their lives, for the lives of their loved ones. Local authorities, together with state bodies, should draw up a plan for further actions to prevent emergencies. It is necessary to study the experience of other countries that are successfully working in this direction,» he concluded.

At least 31 residential buildings were damaged in Gaz and Sogment villages in Batken district, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The amount of damage is being calculated.