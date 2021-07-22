29 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 29 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 15 cases were registered in Bishkek, 6 — in Batken region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region, 4 — in Chui region, 2 — in Talas region.

Eight medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 27 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,267 medical workers, 5,499 of them have recovered in the republic.