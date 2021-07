A mudflow hit Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

There is information that the mudflow swept away a six-year-old girl, she died.

Mudflows were reportedly registered in Dostuk and Changyr-Tash villages in Kara-Dariya rural area due to heavy rains. The courtyards of residential buildings and Suzak — Kara-Dariya road were flooded.

50 rescuers are involved in the search for the body and liquidation of the consequences of the flood.