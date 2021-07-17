12:03
USD 84.78
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.14
English

Journalists from Kyrgyzstan win prestigious Sigma Awards

Journalists from Kyrgyzstan became the winners of the prestigious world competition Sigma Awards for the first time. Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan reports.

In June 2021, a data study by Kloop.kg «Femicide. Who and how kills women in Kyrgyzstan?» along with the projects by the global media The New York Times, The Atlantic, Financial Times received the award for the highest achievement in the field of data journalism.

The project provided the first femicide statistics in Kyrgyzstan and, using the data, proved that killing of women is a major consequence of systematic domestic violence. The authors of the project have collected criminal data for the past 10 years.

«Femicide is a gender-based killing of women and girls. Its media coverage plays an important role in forming and strengthening public condemnation of violence against women. Data journalism serves as a necessary tool for storytelling and investigations through the effective use of data,» the Foundation notes.

The full content of the study can be found here.

The Sigma Award is a new competition for the best data journalism projects from around the world, sponsored by Google News Initiatives.
link: https://24.kg/english/201471/
views: 117
Print
Related
Azattyk's YouTube channel gets Gold Play Button
Information campaign to protect journalists starts in Kyrgyzstan
New criminal legislation: Interests of journalists not taken into account
CPJ urges to end harassment of journalist Kanat Kanimetov
CPJ calls for investigation of harassment of journalists during elections
Academician Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov recognized as Scientist of the Year 2020
Interior Minister is urged to protect journalists' rights during elections
Journalists of Kyrgyzstan offer parties to sign agreement on freedom of speech
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award of Wanderlust Travel Magazine
Criminal cases on attacks on journalists not reach court in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Tokyo Olympics to be held without parade of athletes Tokyo Olympics to be held without parade of athletes
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
Kyrgyzstan plans to evacuate Afghan Kyrgyz fled from Taliban Kyrgyzstan plans to evacuate Afghan Kyrgyz fled from Taliban
COVID-19 vaccination: Can foreigner get vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan? COVID-19 vaccination: Can foreigner get vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan?
17 July, Saturday
11:33
Olympics 2020: Who goes to Tokyo from Kyrgyzstan Olympics 2020: Who goes to Tokyo from Kyrgyzstan
11:04
29-year-old Russian woman goes missing on pasture in Issyk-Kul region
10:51
Journalists from Kyrgyzstan win prestigious Sigma Awards
10:42
COVID-19: CIS members discuss mutual recognition of vaccination certificates
10:35
47 prisoners get infected with COVID-19 since beginning of pandemic
16 July, Friday
18:42
British Ambassador Charles Garrett about aconite, vaccination and fakes