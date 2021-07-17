Journalists from Kyrgyzstan win prestigious Sigma Awards

Journalists from Kyrgyzstan became the winners of the prestigious world competition Sigma Awards for the first time. Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan reports.

In June 2021, a data study by Kloop.kg «Femicide. Who and how kills women in Kyrgyzstan?» along with the projects by the global media The New York Times, The Atlantic, Financial Times received the award for the highest achievement in the field of data journalism.

The project provided the first femicide statistics in Kyrgyzstan and, using the data, proved that killing of women is a major consequence of systematic domestic violence. The authors of the project have collected criminal data for the past 10 years.

«Femicide is a gender-based killing of women and girls. Its media coverage plays an important role in forming and strengthening public condemnation of violence against women. Data journalism serves as a necessary tool for storytelling and investigations through the effective use of data,» the Foundation notes.

The full content of the study can be found here.

The Sigma Award is a new competition for the best data journalism projects from around the world, sponsored by Google News Initiatives.