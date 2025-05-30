Activists urge to stop pressure on independent journalism

The Media Action Platform of Kyrgyzstan expresses deep concern over the ongoing pressure on the independent media outlet Kloop and its employees. The organization appealed to the country’s authorities.

Media representatives emphasize that the events of recent days indicate a systematic violation of the rights of journalists and attempts to suppress freedom of speech in the republic.

On May 28 and May 29, the State Committee for National Security searched the homes of a number of former and current Kloop employees, including Ziyagul Bolot kyzy, Alexander Alexandrov, Zhoomart Duulatov, Abdil Torobaev, Symbat Baimurzaeva, Aidai Erkebaeva and Zara Sadygalieva. Security officers seized equipment and detained them without charges.

On May 29, searches continued in the Kloop office, where documents not related to journalistic activities was stored. The media outlet’s employees who are not journalists were also interrogated and detained.

Activists note that lawyers were not allowed to see the detainees for a long time, which violates their right to defense and is contrary to international law.

«Official charges have not yet been brought, but unconfirmed statements about alleged «calls for mass unrest» by journalists are being spread in the public space,» the statement says.

The Media Action Platform of Kyrgyzstan demands:

— To immediately stop pressuring Kloop and its employees, ensure compliance with their rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and international treaties;

— To ensure access of lawyers to detainees, provide information on the grounds for detention and the progress of investigative actions;

— To stop the practice of «preventive conversations», which are used as a tool to pressure journalists and violate the principles of the rule of law;

— To guarantee the safety and independence of journalists, create conditions for a free and objective work of the media in Kyrgyzstan.

«Freedom of speech and independent journalism are the foundations of a democratic society. Attempts to suppress these values ​​harm not only individual media outlets, but also the entire society as a whole. We call on the country’s authorities to respect the rights of journalists and ensure conditions for the free and safe work of the media,» the appeal says.