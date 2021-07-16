14:41
Over 182,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

At least 182,944 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Kyrgyzstan. Such statistics are presented on the official website vc.emed.gov.kg.

According to it, 91,738 people received two doses of the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health told about possibility of infection of vaccinated person with COVID-19. «Although several vaccines appear to be highly effective, none of them provides 100 percent protection,» the ministry explained.

In addition to the specific characteristics of a vaccine, several factors can affect its effectiveness: a person’s age, underlying health condition, or previous exposure to COVID-19.

«We also do not yet know how long immunity from the various COVID-19 vaccines will last. This is one of the reasons why, even when vaccines begin to be introduced, we must continue to use all working public health measures such as masks, hand hygiene and physical distancing,» the Ministry of Health advised.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered from China to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 11. More than 800 temporary vaccination centers have been opened, including in shopping centers and educational institutions.

Delivery of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca is expected for 20,000 people.
