Buruldai reservoir to be built in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Buruldai reservoir will be built in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Aibek Dzhunushaliev got acquainted with the construction site of the planned water reservoir and unfinished main canals of the Big Chui Canal, located in Chui region.

During the visiting meeting, the issues of construction of Buruldai reservoir, the bypass Chui canal-2 and expansion of channel of the Eastern Big Chui canal were considered.

Following the results, Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development to complete the topographic survey of the area, as well as to speed up the preparation of design and estimate documentation for water bodies, and, together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations to make a proposal for earth construction work on the section of the main bypass Chui canal. The Ministry of Energy and Industry was tasked with submitting a proposal for the installation of hydroelectric units for further electricity generation, as well as to carry out work to strengthen small hydropower plants and build new ones.