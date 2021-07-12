14:11
USD 84.72
EUR 100.24
RUB 1.14
English

Doctor tells when pregnant women need to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Vaccinated pregnant women are less at risk of complications from COVID-19. The President of the Kyrgyz Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Professor Arsen Askerov, told at a briefing.

According to him, experts from different countries believe that the benefits of vaccination in this case outweigh its risks.

«More than 127,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated in the world. There is an expert assessment of the side effects. In most cases, these are mild reactions: weakness, fever for one or two days, rarely — chest pains. No serious adverse reactions have been reported,» he said.

He added that pregnant women are recommended to get vaccinated, but only with consent and when there are no contraindications. «Especially those who are at risk: overweight, chronic diseases, over 35 years old. COVID-19 during pregnancy can lead to poor health and negatively affect the fetus,» he said.

Arsen Askerov stressed that WHO, international organizations of obstetricians recommend pregnant women to get vaccinated starting from 22 weeks of pregnancy. «Impact of the vaccine in early pregnancy is still being studied,» he said.

According to him, pregnant women can have a more severe form of the new coronavirus infection than non-pregnant. The risk of premature birth or miscarriage increases.

At least 1.2 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine were delivered to Kyrgyzstan yesterday.
link: https://24.kg/english/200800/
views: 128
Print
Related
Lockdown not recommended by Health Ministry in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 186.7 million people globally
Kyrgyzstan to purchase 1.25 million more doses of Sinopharm vaccine
42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
18,934 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,579 - in serious condition
1,330 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 140,978 in total
New batch of COVID-19 vaccine: How 1.2 million doses are distributed
Vaccine to make Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 free, Health Minister hopes
1.2 million doses of vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor
Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes
U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security
12 July, Monday
13:18
Sadyr Japarov establishes position of Deputy Chairman of Security Council Sadyr Japarov establishes position of Deputy Chairman o...
13:12
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
12:58
Vaccination centers to work around the clock in four cities of Kyrgyzstan
12:50
Doctor tells when pregnant women need to be vaccinated against COVID-19
12:32
Lockdown not recommended by Health Ministry in Kyrgyzstan