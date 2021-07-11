18:13
Repeat elections: Lowest voter turnout registered in Bishkek as of 16.00

At least 21.4 percent of voters took part in the repeat elections of deputies of City Councils in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak as of 16.00. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A total of 132,139 people cast their votes. At the same time, the lowest turnout is still in Bishkek. Only 71,629 people came to the polling stations in the capital, or 16.79 percent of all voters. During the April 2021 elections, the voter turnout was 20.94 percent at that time.

Some 48,977 people have already voted in Osh city, or 32.07 percent. Voters participate in the elections most actively in the southern capital. The turnout there is slightly lower than it was in April.

At least 11,533 people made their choice in Tokmak city. It is 30.27 percent of the voters. The figure is almost 5 percent higher than during the elections in the spring.

At least 26 political parties participate in the repeat elections of deputies of three city councils, which in total have nominated 2,204 candidates. They are running for 121 seats.
