The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov voted in the repeat elections of deputies of the Bishkek City Council. Press service of the Cabinet reported.

Ulukbek Maripov and his wife voted at the polling station No. 1032, located in the building of the secondary school No. 40.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that every citizen of the republic has to exercise his or her right to vote and show social responsibility, political and legal maturity.

Repeat elections of deputies of Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak City Councils are held today in Kyrgyzstan.